Trump says Kim summit set for June 12 in Singapore

"We will both try to make it a very special moment for World Peace!" Trump said in a tweeted announcement.

The location and date of the summit - the first ever between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader - were revealed hours after three American prisoners were released by North Korea and arrived back in the United States.

Officials said that step removed the last major obstacle to the nuclear-focused summit, providing Trump with tangible evidence that his policy of engagement was reaping rewards.

The small Southeast Asian city state of Singapore has long acted as a bridge between the United States and China.

The Trump-Kim summit has no precedent in U.S.-North Korean relations. No US president has met with his North Korean counterpart while in office.

Despite the optimism of that moment, a deal to limit North Korea's nuclear programme ultimately failed.

A decade on, the nuclear threat with North Korea has only grown, with the country believed to be on the cusp of developing intercontinental ballistic missile that could deliver a nuclear warhead to the continental United States.