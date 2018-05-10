'It's about war and peace': Merkel urges restraint in Middle East

Israeli occupation said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli occupation-held territory for the first time.
In a laudatory speech for Macron as he received the prestigious Charlemagne Prize for strengthening European integration, Merkel said in reference to Iran and Israeli occupation: "We know that this is an extremely complicated situation.
"The escalations of the past few hours show us that it is truly about war and peace. And I can only call on all sides to exercise restraint here," Merkel said.
She and Macron discussed the Iranian rocket attacks on Israeli occupation positions and Israel's response to it during a meeting shortly before the ceremony, a German government spokesman said.
"They called for prudence and de-escalation in the region," the spokesman added.
Expectations of a regional flare-up were stoked by President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he was withdrawing the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.