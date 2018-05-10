'It's about war and peace': Merkel urges restraint in Middle East

Merkel and Macron hold a news conference at the building site of the Humboldt Forum in Berlin

Israeli occupation said it attacked nearly all of Iran's military infrastructure in Syria after Iranian forces fired rockets at Israeli occupation-held territory for the first time.

In a laudatory speech for Macron as he received the prestigious Charlemagne Prize for strengthening European integration, Merkel said in reference to Iran and Israeli occupation: "We know that this is an extremely complicated situation.

"The escalations of the past few hours show us that it is truly about war and peace. And I can only call on all sides to exercise restraint here," Merkel said.

She and Macron discussed the Iranian rocket attacks on Israeli occupation positions and Israel's response to it during a meeting shortly before the ceremony, a German government spokesman said.

"They called for prudence and de-escalation in the region," the spokesman added.

Expectations of a regional flare-up were stoked by President Donald Trump's announcement on Tuesday that he was withdrawing the United States from the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers.