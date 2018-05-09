Li, Abe, Moon agree to cooperate on North Korean denuclearization

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe hosted the trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and South Korean President Moon Jae In, during which the leaders discussed Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

“The momentum of the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and peace and stability in North-East Asia has to be tied to North Korea’s concrete actions,” Abe said after the summit, the first such meeting in two and a half years.

Li said the three leaders engaged in “deep discussion” on easing tension on the Korean Peninsula, and on Pyongyang’s nuclear weapons programme.

“China would always like to play a constructive role” in the denuclearization and peace and stability in the region, Li said.

Moon stressed that support from Japan and China is necessary “on the path toward peace on the Korean Peninsula and North-East Asia.”

Both Li and Moon encouraged Japan to conduct a dialogue with North Korea. They said such a move could lead to peace and stability in the region.

Moon, who took office a year ago, is the first South Korean president to visit Japan in more than six years, while Li is the first Chinese premier to travel to the country in seven years.

Abe invited them in an attempt to improve Japan's relations with the two neighbouring countries, which have been strained due to differing views of Japanese wartime atrocities and territorial spats.

While the three leaders talked on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Pyongyang to finalise the details of the first-ever US-North Korean summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un.

The Tokyo gathering comes less than two weeks after inter-Korean talks between Moon and Kim and ahead of the planned summit between Kim and Trump, which is expected to be happen later this month or in June.

The Korean leaders conducted a summit in the border village of Panmunjom on April 27 and agreed to pursue a set of historic goals, including a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula and an official end to the 1950-53 Korean War.