France says Iran deal "not dead", Macron to contact Rouhani

Jean-Yves Le Drian told RTL radio that France wanted to stick to the nuclear accord that Tehran agreed with world powers in 2015 - a pact which he said Iran had honoured.

Macron's meeting would be followed by high-level talks between the Iranians and Britain and Germany, as well as France, Le Drian said. Meetings would also be held with the likes of oil giant Total and others with major business and economic stakes in the region, he added.

"The deal is not dead. There's an American withdrawal from the deal but the deal is still there," he said.

"The region deserves better than further destabilisation provoked by American withdrawal. So we want to adhere to it and see to it that Iran does too, that Iran behaves with restraint."