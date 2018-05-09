U.S. says it is committed to working with N.Korea to achieve peace

"I have high expectations the United States will play a very big role in establishing peace on the Korean peninsula," said Kim Yong Chol, director of the United Front Department responsible for North-South relations. The remarks were provided in a pool report.

In response, Pompeo said the group with him was "equally committed to working with you to achieve exactly" that.

"For decades, we have been adversaries. Now we are hopeful that we can work together to resolve this conflict, take away threats to the world and make your country have all the opportunities your people so richly deserve," Pompeo added.