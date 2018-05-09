Pompeo arrives in N Korea to discuss groundwork for Trump-Kim meeting

Sharjah 24 – Reuters: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo travelled to Pyongyang on Wednesday to finalize the details of the expected meeting between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Ahead of his arrival in the North Korean capital, Pompeo said he hoped the visit - his second to North Korea within less than two months - would "put in place a framework for a successful summit between the two presidents."
 
Pompeo said he was not sure if he would meet Kim face-to-face for a second time during the current visit, but said he would sit down with North Korea's "most senior leaders."
 
The news of his visit prompted speculation that he would secure the release of three Americans imprisoned in North Korea.
 
Trump is expected to hold a historic summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to discuss the country's nuclear weapons programme later this month or in early June.