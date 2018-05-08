Trump pulls U.S. out of Iran deal, reinstates sanctions

Trump announces his decision on the Iran nuclear agreement at the White House

"It is clear to me that we cannot prevent a nuclear bomb under the decaying and rotten structure of the current deal," Trump said.

"The fact is that this was a horrible, one-sided deal that should have never, ever been made."

The 2015 agreement sealed by Trump's predecessor, president Barack Obama - with the support of China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain - eased sanctions on Tehran in exchange for commitments to halt what Western powers feared was a nuclear weapons programme.

France, Germany and Britain launched a diplomatic offensive in recent weeks attempting to persuade Trump not to scuttle the deal, which aims to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons.

Trump said he opposed the agreement, called the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JPCOA), during the 2016 presidential campaign.

Since taking office, he has repeatedly threatened to pull the US out of the pact, last week calling it a "horrible deal."