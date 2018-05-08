Medvedev secures new mandate as Russian PM

"I am ready to do everything for the development of our country," Medvedev said ahead of the vote in the State Duma, which Putin also attended. A total of 374 MPs backed Medvedev's candidacy while 56 voted against.

The ruling United Russia party and the ultra-nationalist LDPR party backed Medvedev, while the Communist and Just Russia parties said they opposed his candidacy.

Medvedev served a term as president from 2008 to 2012 before standing aside to become prime minister while Putin returned to the Kremlin.

