Tears of joy in Armenia as opposition leader becomes PM

"I am so happy!" the 29-year-old sobbed as warm rain fell on the crowds. "I was waiting for this moment for so long. Pashinyan will change everything in Armenia."

Earlier on Tuesday Armenia's parliament elected the 42-year-old opposition leader as prime minister after he spearheaded weeks of mass protests against the ruling party, transforming the country's political landscape.

"From now on, nobody will violate the Armenian people's rights and freedom!" Pashinyan told the crowd.

For 28-year-old Minas Sarkisian, the most important thing is Pashinyan's promise to fight endemic corruption and boost the economy in the impoverished Caucasus nation of 2.9 million.

"I'm a cook in a Mexican restaurant, but I also work as a waiter to make ends meet," said Sarkisian, who earns "between $400 and $500 a month."

"It's not enough to live on, and I can never go on holiday," he said, expressing confidence that Pashinyan will "transform the economy" in the country where more than 30 percent of people live below the poverty line according to official statistics.

But some were more cautious.

"I don't want to delude myself too much," said 27-year-old Hayk.

"I'm not pessimistic, but I think people should rely more on themselves to change their own lives."