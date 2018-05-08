France vows to seek stronger Iran deal, with or without US

"This agreement is not the best one in the world," Defence Minister Florence Parly told RTL radio.

"But without being perfect, it still has its virtues... and they (the Iranians) are respecting it," she said.

US President Donald Trump is widely expected to announce Tuesday that he is pulling out of what he has called a "very badly negotiated" deal with Tehran and possibly reimpose economic sanctions.

France, Britain and Germany -- the European signatories of the accord -- have been urging the US not to back out, while agreeing that more needs to be done to curb Iran's ballistic missile development and what it calls its destabilising policies in the Middle East.