Trump to unveil Iran decision Tuesday; Europeans move his way

Trump has repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the deal, which eased economic sanctions on Iran in exchange for Tehran limiting its nuclear programme, unless France, Germany and Britain - which also signed the agreement - fix what he has called its flaws.

The senior U.S. official said the European allies had moved significantly in Trump's direction on what he sees as the defects - the failure to address Iran's ballistic missile programme, the terms under which international inspectors visit suspected Iranian sites, and "sunset" clauses under which some terms expire.

"It’s pretty obvious to me that unless something changes in the next few days, I believe the president will not waive the sanctions," one European diplomat said, adding he saw only a "very small" chance that Trump stays in the deal.

European leaders have warned that Trump's withdrawal would strike a blow to the alliance between Western Europe and the United States, and undo years of negotiations that they say were successful in halting Iran's nuclear ambitions.

Iran has ruled out renegotiating the accord and threatened to retaliate, although it has not said exactly how, if Washington pulls out.

Trump gave no indication of which way he was leaning on Monday, saying only in a Twitter post that he would announce his decision at 2 p.m. (1800 GMT) on Tuesday