Putin inaugurated for fourth term as Russian president

Putin has already been in power for 18 years. He side-stepped a constitutional ban on serving more than two consecutive presidential terms by serving as prime minister between 2004 and 2008.

He swore that he would defend the country, protect the interests of its citizens and obey the constitution, at a ceremony in the Kremlin attended by about 5,000 guests.

Having cultivated a reputation as the guarantor of Russia's stability, Putin won disputed elections in March with more than three-quarters of the votes.