Erdogan vows more cross-border offensives in election manifesto

Erdogan made a series of promises about the economy and uniting the country during a rally in Istanbul attended by several thousand people.

The Turkish head of state last month announced snap presidential and parliamentary elections on June 24 to the surprise of Turkish politics observers.

The president said Turkey would launch cross-border offensives, similar to previous military operations in Syria, adding that Turkey would never give up its fight against terror.

"Turkey will launch additional offensives like Euphrates Shield and Olive Branch operations to clear its border of terror organisations in the new era," Erdogan said.

Operation Euphrates Shield took place between August 2016 and March 2017 against the Daesh group, while the Olive Branch offensive targeted the People's Protection Units (YPG) militia in its western enclave of Afrin earlier this year.

The president did not give any details on where the next operation could take place although there has been speculation Ankara could launch an offensive in northern Iraq.

Erdogan also repeatedly threatened in the past to expand the Afrin offensive to YPG-held Manbij, which raised fears of a confrontation with United States forces there.