Pakistan interior minister shot, wounded in suspected assassination bid

The suspect, who police said was named "Abid" and is believed to be in his early 20s, shot Iqbal at close range with a 30-bore pistol, hitting him in his right arm as he was preparing to leave a public meeting in Punjab province, senior police official Raja Riffat Mukhtar said.

"The attacker was about to fire a second shot when police and people in the meeting overpowered him," said Malik Ahmed Khan, a spokesman for the Punjab government, adding that Iqbal was undergoing surgery and confirming his life was not in danger.

Iqbal "was targeted", his aide Asim Khan told AFP, adding that he was being taken to a medical facility in Lahore and confirming that the attacker has been arrested.

The shooting in Iqbal's constituency of Narowal district drew swift condemnation from political parties and the prime minister, and comes as Pakistan gears up for its second ever democratic transition, with federal polls widely expected this summer.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, along with opposition leaders Imran Khan and Bilawal Bhutto and the powerful army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa, have all condemned the attack.

PML-N lawmaker Maiza Hameed told Pakistan's Geo News that the shooting was an attempt to "weaken democracy" ahead of the upcoming elections.

"Strongly condemn the assassination attempt on my friend Ahsan Iqbal... Just spoke to him & he is in high spirits," tweeted Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif, brother to Nawaz.

"Those who indulged in this heinous act will be brought to justice," he continued. "PMLN will not be browbeaten into submission... Prayers for quick recovery!!"