British foreign secretary heads to US ahead of Iran deal deadline

The talks come ahead of a May 12 deadline for the US president to decide whether to continue backing the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran or reimpose sanctions on Tehran, which would mean scrapping the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

The deal - sealed by Trump's predecessor Barack Obama with the support of China, Russia, Germany, France and Britain - eased sanctions on Tehran in exchange for commitments to abandon its nuclear weapons programme.

Johnson's trip is part of a last-ditch diplomatic effort to persuade the US president not to scrap the Iran deal, Britain's Press Association reported.

The British foreign secretary is to meet with senior administration officials including Vice President Mike Pence.

He will also meet national security adviser John Bolton and key foreign policy leaders in Congress.

His talks with US leaders are also expected to cover North Korea - ahead of President Trump's upcoming meeting with Kim Jong Un - and the situation in Syria.