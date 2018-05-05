North Korea syncs clocks with the South as part of peace effort

The decision to change the clock was approved by the hermetic communist state's Supreme People's Assembly, the state-controlled KCNA news agency reported on Friday.

"The time-resetting is the first practical step taken after the historic third North-South summit meeting to speed up the process for the North and the South to become one and turn their different and separated things into the same and single ones," KCNA reported.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un proposed the measure at a historic meeting last week with South Korean President Moon Jae In that was held at the Peace House venue on their shared border.

"I feel sad to see that there are two clocks hung on the wall in the Peace House, one for Seoul time and the other for Pyongyang time," Kim reportedly said at the talks.He spoke of a "painful wrench."

North Korea is now once again nine hours ahead of Greenwich Mean Time (GMT), placing it in the same time zone as South Korea and Japan.