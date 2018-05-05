India storm toll of death and devastation rises

Many families in the worst hit states of Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan spent the night fearing new chaos and the interior ministry warned of possible thunderstorms in the region on Friday.

Victims told how 130 kilometre (80 mile) an hour winds carrying choking sand hit so quickly late Wednesday that they had no time to reach safety from falling walls.

The dust storms claimed 121 lives in Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and nearby Uttarakhand and Punjab states, according to latest official tolls.

Separately 21 people were killed by lightning in two southern states.

Authorities in Uttar Pradesh, where 76 died, and Rajasthan, where the storms claimed 39 lives, battled to restore power, clear roads and help people who lost houses.

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath cut short an election campaigning trip in Karnataka state to return to visit storm-hit areas where residents remain fearful.

"We couldn't sleep and were worried if the storm hits again. We took precautions and secured everything but nothing can stand up to nature's fury," 40-year-old Agra resident Munna Lal Jha told AFP.

Agra district was one of the worst hit areas with at least 43 people killed, according to the state disaster management authority.

Twenty-four of them were killed in the small town of Kheragarh, near Agra. Many people in the region live in mud-wall homes that would have barely resisted the ferocious winds.

Four children from the same family were killed when a wall collapsed on them in Kheragarh.