Monsoon response effort in full swing as seasonal rains hit Bangladesh: UNHCR

At a press briefing today at the Palais des Nations in Geneva, the UNHCR spokesperson Andrej Mahecic, said, that the first of three scheduled humanitarian airlifts carrying additional shelter materials arrived in Bangladesh on Tuesday (1 May). Its load, 1,400 tents, is the first batch of 10,000 tents that UNHCR will airlift by the end of May. "The aim is for the tents to provide emergency shelter for an estimated 60,000 refugees currently residing in areas at high risk of landslides and flooding. Aid is also being moved by sea; this includes additional tents, 170,000 tarpaulins sheets, and other basic items."

Humanitarian partners estimate that between 150,000 and 200,000 Rohingya refugees will be at risk this monsoon season, the spokesperson said, and added, that they are living on land prone to landslides and flooding and are in urgent need of relocation. "Of this number, 24,000 people are at critical risk due to the severe instability of the land on which their shelters have been constructed."

Since August 2017 more than 670,000 Rohingya refugees have fled to Bangladesh, joining over 200,000 refugees already in the country. In a massive effort to shelter refugees and meet their basic needs, Bangladesh has generously allocated thousands of acres of land that has already been settled on by refugees.