OIC condemns twin suicide attacks in Nigeria

The Secretary General expressed his deepest sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria over this tragedy, and wished for a speedy and full recovery of the injured.

He underlined the need to hold the perpetrators, organisers, financers and sponsors of these reprehensible acts of terrorism accountable by bringing them to justice, and urged the citizens to continue to co-operate actively with the authorities in this regard.

Dr. Al Othaimeen reaffirmed that terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitute a serious threat to the peace and security of the region, and pledged OIC’s full support to Nigeria in its efforts to eradicate the menace.