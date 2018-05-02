Armenian opposition protesters shut down traffic in capital

Protest leader Nikol Pashinyan, a parliament member from a small opposition party, called on his supporters to shut down traffic after he failed on Tuesday to win enough votes to become premier, despite being the only candidate.

Pashinyan has led demonstrations over the past two weeks that resulted in the resignation of the previous prime minister, Serzh Sargsyan.

Sargsyan had been president for a decade until he reached his term limit last month and was appointed prime minister. Opposition politicians denounced the appointment as an unfair retention of power.