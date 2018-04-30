Paper plane protesters urge Russia to unblock Telegram app

Protesters chanted slogans against President Vladimir Putin as they launched the planes - a reference to the app's logo. "Putin's regime has declared war on the internet, has declared war on free society... so we have to be here in support of Telegram," one protester told Reuters.

Russia began blocking Telegram on April 16 after the app refused to comply with a court order to grant state security services access to its users' encrypted messages. Russia's FSB Federal Security service has said it needs access to some of those messages for its work, that includes guarding against militant attacks.

More than 12,000 people joined the march on Monday, said White Counter, a volunteer group that counts people at protests.

Telegram has more than 200 million global users and is ranked as the world's ninth most popular mobile messaging service.