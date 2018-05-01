Suicide bombings at Nigerian mosque kill at least 24 people

"The attacks were carried out by two suicide bombers," Adamawa state police spokesman Othman Abubakar said.

Abubakar said the first suicide bomber detonated an explosive inside the mosque, while the second explosion occurred outside as the worshippers fled the building.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, but the Islamist extremist group Boko Haram has carried out similar attacks in the past.

The attacks occurred one day after Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari met US President Donald Trump in Washington to discuss how to address security issues, including the threats posed by Boko Haram militants.