Macron heading to Australia to boost defence ties

Presidential aides said the military partnership with Australia was becoming crucial at a time of tension in the South China Sea between rival emerging nations, a region that is also a focus of global trade.

France cites its small island territories in the Indian and Pacific oceans in its claims as an Asia-Pacific regional power.

Macron will be travelling with a delegation of small- and mid-sized military and naval contractors to build on a $38 billion contract France won in 2016 to supply submarines to Australia.