Macron heading to Australia to boost defence ties

  • Monday 30, April 2018 in 8:30 PM
Sharjah 24 – Reuters: French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Australia on Tuesday in hopes of cementing defence ties, pursuing his agenda to boost France's profile beyond Europe in a region where it maintains a string of island territories.
Presidential aides said the military partnership with Australia was becoming crucial at a time of tension in the South China Sea between rival emerging nations, a region that is also a focus of global trade.
 
France cites its small island territories in the Indian and Pacific oceans in its claims as an Asia-Pacific regional power.
 
Macron will be travelling with a delegation of small- and mid-sized military and naval contractors to build on a $38 billion contract France won in 2016 to supply submarines to Australia.