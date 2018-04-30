15 migrants die after boat sinks off Algerian coast

The boat was carrying 34 migrants from African countries when it sank off the coast of Cape Falcon in the western province of Oran due to bad weather, Abdel-Kader Balala, spokesman for the local civil defense authorities, told Ennahar TV.

Nineteen were rescued and transferred to hospital, he said, adding that the migrants were aged between 20 and 40 and all of them were male.

No details were given on the men's nationalities.

Algeria has recently seen a surge in the number of migrants setting sail from its shores in a bid to reach Europe.