British Home Secretary Amber Rudd resigns

"The prime minister has tonight accepted the resignation of the home secretary," a Downing Street spokesman said.

In her resignation letter, which was posted online by British media, Rudd admitted that she had "inadvertently misled" Parliament over illegal immigrant removal targets while answering questions over the so-called Windrush scandal.

She told a parliamentary committee last week that the government had no illegal immigrant removal targets, before later admitting that "local targets" did exist.

"Since appearing before the select committee, I have reviewed the advice I was given on this issue and become aware of information provided to my office which makes mention of targets," Rudd wrote on Sunday.

"I should have been aware of this, and I take full responsibility for the fact that I was not."