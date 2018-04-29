North Korea vows to shut down nuclear test site

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae In agreed to publicly announce when Pyongyang dismantles the test site in May, and Kim said he would invite security experts and journalists to North Korea to witness it, the report said.

"Some say that we are terminating facilities that are not functioning, but you will see that they are in good condition," the North Korean leader said during his meeting on Friday with Moon, according to Moon's chief press secretary Yoon Young Chan.

"Although I am inherently resistant toward America, people will see that I am not the kind of person who fires nukes at South Korea, the Pacific of America," Kim reportedly went on to say.

"Why would we keep nuclear weapons and live in a difficult condition if we often meet with Americans to build trust and they promise us to end the war and not invade us," Kim said, according to the report.

Kim also reportedly said North Korea would unify its time zone with South Korea. Seoul is currently 30 minutes ahead of Pyongyang.

"I feel sad to see that there are two clocks hung on the wall in the Peace House, one for Seoul time and the other for Pyongyang time,"Kim said.

On Saturday, US President Donald Trump said that he expects a meeting with Kim could take place in "the next three, four weeks," capping a week that focused largely on the Korean conflict.

"Whatever happens, happens," Trump said of the prospective meeting with the North Korean leader.

"Look, I may go in. It may not work out. I leave," Trump said Saturday at a campaign-style rally in Michigan.

Earlier Saturday, Trump said he had "a long and very good talk" with Moon, one day after Moon and Kim signed an agreement to pursue a nuclear-free peninsula and an official end to the Korean War.

"Things are going very well," Trump said in a tweet, adding that a time and location for his own meeting with the North Korean leader "is being set."

The White House confirmed the phone call. The two leaders agreed that "unprecedented pressure" applied by the US, South Korea and the international community had led to what it termed "this significant moment," according to a White House statement.