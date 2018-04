Ten other people, including seven civilians and three security force members, were also wounded in the bombing, which occurred in the Nad Ali district, according to a statement by the Helmand Governor's media office.



An explosive-laden Mazda mini-truck was used for the attack, which took place around 8 am (0330 GMT) outside the base and killed the civilians as they passed by, the statement said.



No group has taken responsibility for the attack so far.