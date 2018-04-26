Friends or not, France's Macron challenges Trump in Congress speech

Capping a three-day visit, Macron repeatedly criticized the president's isolationist principles in a speech to a joint meeting of Congress, an honour given to a small number of visiting foreign leaders.

Macron said U.S. involvement in the global community was vital and Trump's opposition to the Paris climate accord and international trade agreements was short-sighted.

The French president even took a dig at Trump's famous 2016 campaign slogan, calling for the United States to help "make our planet great again."

Macron has developed a strong relationship with Trump at a time when many European leaders are keeping a distance. During the visit, they repeatedly shook and grabbed hands, exchanged kisses on the cheek, and slapped each other's backs while praising their friendship.

But before Congress, Macron suggested he wanted more than just good optics.

Without mentioning Trump by name, he challenged the Republican president's protectionist and nationalist impulses and said modern economic and security challenges must be a shared global responsibility that is "based on a new breed of multilateralism."