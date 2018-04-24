Trump warns Iran against restarting nuclear program

Meeting Macron in the Oval Office, Trump heaped scorn on the 2015 nuclear accord negotiated by his predecessor, former president Barack Obama, and aimed at stopping Iran from getting a nuclear weapon.

Iran has said it will ramp up its nuclear program if the deal collapses and a senior Iranian official said on Tuesday that Tehran might quit a treaty designed to stop the spread of nuclear weapons if Trump scraps the agreement.

“If they restart their nuclear program, they will have bigger problems than they have ever had before,” Trump said without explaining what he meant.