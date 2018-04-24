Three killed in Kashmir gunfight

The gunfight took place in a forested area of the district of Pulwama when a team of the army and Jammu and Kashmir state police intercepted a group of militants.

A militant was killed in the exchange of fire while a soldier and a policeman were injured and later died in hospital, police sources said.

The area has been cordoned off and reinforcements sent. Two to three militants are still suspected of hiding in the forest, police said.

The disputed Kashmir region is divided into two parts: one administered by India and the other by Pakistan.