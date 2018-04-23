Air India flight hits rough turbulence, injures 3 passengers

Air India Flight 462 was carrying over 240 passengers on April 19 for its 35 minutes flight to the nation's capital, the Hindu reported.

Airline officials said the plane took off at 2:50 p.m. and hit rough turbulence soon after take-off around 15,000 feet due to bad weather.

The turbulence lasted for around 10-12 minutes. Three passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the Delhi Airport.

A window panel inside the aircraft also came loose during the turbulence, the officials said.

India's aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board are now investigating the incident.