G7 foreign ministers' summit opposes Russia's behavior: U.S. official

The ministers, meeting in Toronto for two days, discussed tensions with Moscow, Iran and North Korea, while also addressing political problems in Venezuela and Myanmar.

“There was G7 unity on opposing Russia’s malign behavior,” the senior State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters at the end of the first day of meetings in Toronto.

“There was also openness among G7 members to dialogue with Russia while we hold them accountable for their malign activities and their efforts to destabilize nations,” the official added.