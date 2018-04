The assaults underscore growing concerns about security in the lead-up to legislative elections scheduled for October 20.



"It happened at the entrance gate of the centre. It was a suicide attack. There are casualties," Dawood Amin, city police chief, told AFP.



Health ministry spokesman Waheed Majroh said at least four people had been killed and 15 wounded.



Interior ministry spokesman Najib Danish confirmed the death toll but put the number of wounded at 20.