German minister urges Russia to cooperate in solving Syria crisis

The Syrian conflict has badly damaged already strained relations between the West and Russia, which backs President Bashar al-Assad.



The United States, France and Britain conducted missile strikes against Syrian targets this month after a suspected chemical weapons attack that Assad and Moscow deny carrying out.



"We need constructive contributions from Russia to reach a peaceful solution,” Maas told reporters before his flight, adding that this was equally true of the Ukraine conflict, which the G7 foreign ministers are also due to discuss.



Russia is not a member of the G7 and will not be taking part in the meeting.



German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been very critical of Russia’s involvement in both the Syrian and Ukraine conflicts and backs continued European Union sanctions against Moscow. But Maas hails from her junior coalition partner, the Social Democrats, which has traditionally sought good ties with Russia.



Germany did not take part in the air strikes, but Merkel backed them as a “necessary and appropriate” action to warn Syria against further use of chemical weapons.



German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen told Bild am Sonntag newspaper that the German armed forces would have been capable of taking part in the strikes but added: “We weren’t asked this time.”



Since World War Two Germany has been reluctant to get involved in military missions abroad. Its limited engagements abroad have focused mainly on training, surveillance, medical rescue and peacekeeping.