Seventeen dead after two dragon boats capsize in China

The accident happened Saturday during training for the city's annual dragon boat festival, the Xinhua news agency reported.



It had earlier been reported that 11 people were killed and six others were missing.



About 60 paddlers were reported to have fallen into the water. Two were taken to hospital and were said to be in stable condition.



A smartphone video shown on Chinese television showed the boats capsizing as they navigated artificial rapids. The video showed some people desperately trying to reach the shore, and others trying to revive victims lying on the bank.



Villagers had organized the training without informing the police, Xinhua reported. Two people have been arrested, the agency added.



The dragon boat festival, which features races of ornate boats and drummers, is a popular annual event in China.



Along with new year and the Moon Festival, it is one of the country's most important public holidays. Several thousand people are involved in preparations for the races for weeks beforehand.