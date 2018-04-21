'Almost 10' killed in anti-government protests in Nicaragua

The violence broke out on Wednesday, the day that a 5-per-cent tax on old age and disability pensions, as well as an increase in social security contributions of up to 22.5 per cent were imposed.



Murillo said that two police officers had sustained serious injuries in the protests.



Demonstrators in the capital Managua on Friday pummeled officers with rocks and erected barricades, while authorities responded by firing on them with pelet guns. A 15-year-old protester was killed.



Murillo said her husband, President Daniel Ortega, would meet with industry leaders on Saturday to discuss the situation, and would address the public alongside police and army representatives later in the day.



Since his ascent to the presidency in 2007, Ortega has taken control of the country's national assembly and made constitutional changes, including granting himself the right to serve more than two terms as president.



Reforms to the laws governing the army and police have also brought those institutions into line behind him.