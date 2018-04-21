Thousands of Hungarians protest against PM Orban's rule

The rally in Budapest was the second mass protest against Orban since the April 8 election, with demonstrators urging the fragmented opposition parties to join forces against the rightwing nationalist Fidesz party, which won two-thirds of parliamentary seats at the polls.



Since 2010, the Hungarian premier has increased his control over the media and put allies in charge of formerly independent institutions, while his stand on refusing to accept large numbers of migrants in Hungary has also brought him into conflict with the European Union.



As tens of thousands of protesters waved flags at the foot of Elizabeth Bridge spanning the Danube, speakers called for freedom of the media and a change in government.



Peter Marki-Zay, who beat the Fidesz candidate in a mayoral by-election in February, urged opposition parties on the right and left to build an alliance and put aside their former bickering.



"History has proved that no oppressive regime lasts forever," he said.



"We shall fight ... against their media dominance and factories of lies."



"It is fear that holds this system together, and if from tomorrow people no longer have their fears this system wil

l fall."In a Facebook post before the rally, organisers said state media has been turned into Orban's "propaganda machine".



"Our main goal is to dismantle Fidesz control over the public media ... but opposition parties also have a task as they are also responsible for this situation we are in," they said.



Protesters gathered at the parliament building and then walked to the bridge, waving national and EU flags. Last Saturday, tens of thousands had protested at parliament against what they see as an unfair election system.



Protesters held banners with slogans such as "Viktor give us back democracy", "We want freedom of the press" and "Regime change".