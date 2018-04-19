France's Macron in Berlin to discuss EU reforms with Merkel

Germany and France have pledged to deliver a reform road map in time for an EU summit in June set to tackle key problems facing the bloc. But there are divisions within Merkel's recently formed government over Macron's ideas.



The French president is seeking more financial solidarity within the eurozone, including a joint budget, a fund to protect against economic shocks and a eurozone finance minister, although the latter has proven particularly controversial.



Paris is also pressing for completion of the eurozone's banking union. Merkel has agreed that this is a priority, while stressing that risk must be reduced in the banking sector before taking further steps towards collective deposit insurance.



Agreement between Paris and Berlin is more likely on plans to tax multinational internet giants and the establishment of an EU-wide office for asylum seekers. However, these issues could run into opposition from other European capitals.



Looming over the EU reform efforts are pending negotiations on the bloc's next long-term budget. The traditionally fraught process will be further complicated this time around by the need to fill the hole in finances after major contributor Britain leaves the bloc