Queen Elizabeth opens Commonwealth summit with focus on plastic waste

  • Thursday 19, April 2018 in 2:44 PM
    During the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting
Sharjah 24 – dpa: Queen Elizabeth II opened a biennial summit of the British-led Commonwealth on Thursday, as the host nation urged the 53 member states to take action to cut plastic pollution.

"We are one of the great convening powers... and we seem to by growing stronger year by year," the queen told the 53 heads of government, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

She highlighted Commonwealth initiatives including a "blue charter" to protect the marine environment, saying the British royal family was "proud to play a part" in them.

May paid tribute to the queen's "service and dedication" to the Commonwealth, which Elizabeth has headed since 1952.

