Queen Elizabeth opens Commonwealth summit with focus on plastic waste

During the opening of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting

"We are one of the great convening powers... and we seem to by growing stronger year by year," the queen told the 53 heads of government, including British Prime Minister Theresa May and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



She highlighted Commonwealth initiatives including a "blue charter" to protect the marine environment, saying the British royal family was "proud to play a part" in them.



May paid tribute to the queen's "service and dedication" to the Commonwealth, which Elizabeth has headed since 1952.



"You have been true to the deepest values of the Commonwealth - that the voice of the smallest