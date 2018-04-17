8 killed, 15 injured in Ukraine bus accident

Ukrainian authorities detained the driver of a Mazda car on suspicion of being responsible for the accident.

The driver, a man in his late 60s, faces up to a decade in prison, according to the charge declared in the police statement.

The accident occurred in the early morning at an intersection in the industrial city of Kryvyi Rih.

It involved the Mazda, a minibus and another bus that was transporting factory workers.

The minibus was destroyed, and there was serious damage to the front of the bus and the Mazda, the statement said.