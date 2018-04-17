Gunmen kill four police in central Nigeria

  • Tuesday 17, April 2018 in 10:14 AM
Sharjah24 – AFP: Gunmen have killed four police personnel in central Nigeria's Benue state, police said on Monday, in the latest flare-up in an area beset by bloody clashes between farmers and herdsmen.
The incident happened between Sunday night and early Monday at Anyibe in the Logo area of the state when police came under attack. 
 
"Sadly, at the moment, four casualties have been suffered by the police," state police spokesman Moses Yamu said, adding that extra forces and police planes had been deployed to track down the attackers. 
 
"They shall definitely be apprehended with their weapons of destruction and made to face the full wrath of the law." 
 
It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.