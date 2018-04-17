Gunmen kill four police in central Nigeria

The incident happened between Sunday night and early Monday at Anyibe in the Logo area of the state when police came under attack.

"Sadly, at the moment, four casualties have been suffered by the police," state police spokesman Moses Yamu said, adding that extra forces and police planes had been deployed to track down the attackers.

"They shall definitely be apprehended with their weapons of destruction and made to face the full wrath of the law."

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attack.