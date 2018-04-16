France calls for Syria peace push with Al-Assad backers, opponents

The pro-opposition grouping of Britain, France, Jordan, Saudi Arabia and the United States should open negotiations with Turkey and government allies Iran and Russia, Philippe told the National Assembly in Paris on Monday.

Turkey, Iran and Russia have pursued a separate negotiating track - which has brought about a partial de-escalation of hostilities in some parts of Syria - since Ankara, a key rebel backer, pivoted towards Moscow on the Syria file in 2016.

"We must reinforce the international consensus in favour of an inclusive political solution," Philippe said, recalling that a 2015 UN Security Council resolution called for the adoption of a new constitution and free elections in Syria.