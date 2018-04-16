Seven inmates killed in fighting at South Carolina prison

The violence broke out at the Lee Correctional Institution in Bishopville at 7:15 pm Sunday (2315 GMT), the South Carolina Department of Corrections said.

The situation was only brought under control at 2:55 am Monday, nearly eight hours later.

"The incident involved multiple inmate on inmate altercations in three housing units," prison officials wrote on Twitter, adding that all officers and staff were unharmed and accounted for.

Lee Correctional Institution houses around 1,500 adult male inmates who are considered dangerous and violent offenders.