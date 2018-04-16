Two killed after small plane collision in southern Germany

  • Monday 16, April 2018 in 11:50 AM
Sharjah24 – dpa: At least two people were killed after two small planes collided on their way to land in central Germany, police said.

The aircraft, a sports plane and an ultra-light aircraft, crashed on Sunday just 600 metres outside an airport near Schwaebisch Hall, in the state of Baden-Wuerttemberg.

The dead are almost certainly the pilots, rescue services said.

A search of the sports plane was slowed down by the passenger security systems which could pose dangers for the emergency teams, a spokesman said.

It was also possible that someone had ejected before the crash, meaning that authorities could not give a confirmed figure for the number of people killed.

The search operation was expected to last late into Monday.