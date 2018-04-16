Japan and China's foreign ministers pledge to pursue improved ties

Kono met the Chinese government’s top diplomat, State Councillor Wang Yi, in Tokyo on Sunday, having made his own official visit to Beijing earlier this year.

Wang is the first Chinese foreign minister to visit Japan in a bilateral context in the nine years. Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese President Xi Jinping last year promised to reset the sometimes fraught relations between Asia's two largest economies.

Economic ties between Japan and China are close, led by corporate investment.