Macron wants to have talks with Russia and Turkey over Syria

It was France's job "to talk to everyone," he told television channels BFMTV and RMC as well as the investigative internet newspaper Mediapart.

France joined the United States and Britain in launching airstrikes against Syrian government targets at the weekend in retaliation for a suspected chemical attack by the regime on the one-time rebel town of Douma on the outskirts of Damascus.

Macron said he had planned to travel to Turkey to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rowhani. All three countries are involved in the Syrian conflict.

The suspected chlorine or sarin gas attack on civilians in Douma in the Eastern Ghouta region had thwarted this plan, he said.

Macron said that he had spoken to his US counterpart Donald Trump about the importance of staying in Syria after Trump threatened to withdraw US troops. "We convinced him that it is necessary to stay [in Syria]," Macron said.

He added that he had persuaded Trump to restrict Saturday's attacks to chemical weapons facilities.