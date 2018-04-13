How will Kim Jong Un travel for critical Trump meeting?

Citing a former CIA analyst, the Post reports that North Korea uses old long range Soviet aircraft. Analysts also told the paper that North Korean airline Koryo has shorter-range Tupolev jets.

Unconfirmed reports last month put Kim in China, saying he got there via an armored green train. If true, he could also travel by rail to a European venue via Moscow or to a spot in Russia itself. There are several North Korea to Russia train services in operation, according to travel website Seat61.com

Analysts say Kim could also borrow aircraft from one of its neighbors, or travel with South Korea or Sweden. However, the Post reports these options could be embarrassing for the North Korean leader.