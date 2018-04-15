Nine French police injured in clashes with anti-government protesters

Franceinfo reported that a group of ultra-left protesters clashed with police in the southern city of Montepelier after an anti-government demonstration. The Interior Ministry said police arrested 51.

Meanwhile, in Nantes, a protest that started when people demonstrated against an action to clear a group of left-wing protesters from a property escalated to the point where objects were being thrown at officers, the police reported on Twitter.

Police responded with tear gas and water cannon. Twelve people were eventually arrested.

A force of 2,500 officers was called out this week to clear the building north-west of Nantes, which had been occupied for years, originally as a protest against an airport project, plans for which were dropped in January. During the initial clearance effort, petrol bombs were flung at officers.