Nine French police injured in clashes with anti-government protesters

  • Sunday 15, April 2018 in 11:58 AM
Sharjah 24 – dpa: Nine French police officers were injured in clashes with people protesting government policy late Saturday in the cities of Montpelier and Nantes, prompting the country's interior minister to denounce the "unprecedented acts of violence."
Franceinfo reported that a group of ultra-left protesters clashed with police in the southern city of Montepelier after an anti-government demonstration. The Interior Ministry said police arrested 51.
 
Meanwhile, in Nantes, a protest that started when people demonstrated against an action to clear a group of left-wing protesters from a property escalated to the point where objects were being thrown at officers, the police reported on Twitter.
 
Police responded with tear gas and water cannon. Twelve people were eventually arrested.
 
A force of 2,500 officers was called out this week to clear the building north-west of Nantes, which had been occupied for years, originally as a protest against an airport project, plans for which were dropped in January. During the initial clearance effort, petrol bombs were flung at officers.