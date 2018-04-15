Militants in U.N. disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases

The U.N. mission confirmed that the complex attack had killed a U.N. peacekeeper. The Malian government said in addition that 10 French soldiers had been wounded, but the French mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"Terrorists wearing blue helmets aboard two cars laden with explosives, including one in the colours of the Malian army and another with a 'UN' written in it, attempted to infiltrate these camps," the Malian

government statement said.

"The situation is now under control."