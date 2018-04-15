Militants in U.N. disguise explode car bombs, rockets at Mali bases

  • Sunday 15, April 2018 in 9:39 AM
Sharjah24 – Reuters: Militants disguised as U.N. peacekeepers exploded two suicide car bombs and fired dozens of rockets at the French and United Nations bases in Mali's northern city of Timbuktu on Saturday, killing one and wounding many, Malian authorities said.
The U.N. mission confirmed that the complex attack had killed a U.N. peacekeeper. The Malian government said in addition that 10 French soldiers had been wounded, but the French mission did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
 
"Terrorists wearing blue helmets aboard two cars laden with explosives, including one in the colours of the Malian army and another with a 'UN' written in it, attempted to infiltrate these camps," the Malian 
government statement said.
 
"The situation is now under control."