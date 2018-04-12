Six killed by lightning strikes across Nepal

The fatalities occurred in the country's rural areas, with most victims struck by lightning while working outdoors, said Kedar Neupane, a Home Affairs Ministry official.

On Wednesday, two boys aged 9 and 12 were killed in Doti district in western Nepal.

A 49-year-old woman was killed while working her field late Tuesday. The other victims were a 20-year-old woman, 70-year-old man and 55-year-old man in eastern Nepal.

Lightning strikes the country during April and June, before the monsoon rains, with fatalities reaching more than 100 every year.